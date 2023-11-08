State replaces public prosecutor at Calcutta HC

Kolkata: The state government has replaced public prosecutor (PP) Saswata Gopal Mukherjee at Calcutta High Court after more than six years and Dilip Roy has been made the new PP.



The state government on Tuesday issued an order in this regard. Following the order, Saswata Gopal Mukherjee tendered his resignation.

Mukherjee was appointed as the PP at Calcutta High Court in 2017. Prior to his appointment, the state government had changed PP multiple times.

He was the long-standing PP after the Trinamool Congress came to power. Mukherjee was handling several important cases related to the government. Mukherjee had appeared on behalf of the government in multiple important cases in the past, including Narada sting operation, Bagtui incident.

It was learnt that the Chief Minister on Monday held a meeting with Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and various other officials. The Chief Minister had asked the state Law minister Moloy Ghatak to attend the meeting. The notification was issued to replace the PP within 24 hours

from the meeting.