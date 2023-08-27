State releases Rs 50 cr as 'Krishak Bandhu' death benefit in August

Kolkata: The state government has released a record Rs 50 crore as 'Krishak Bandhu' death benefit in August.



About 2,536 farmer families have received the benefits as per records available with the state Agriculture department. The scheme was launched in 2018-19.

Under the scheme on the death of any farmer between 18 to 60 years of age, next of kin are extended one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

According to a senior official of the state Agriculture department funds under 'Krishak Bandhu' death benefit are usually released quarterly.

“We have taken up massive awareness to ensure that more and more farmer families are benefitted under this scheme and this has been reflected in this record release in this month," the official said. According to sources, over Rs 25 crore was released between August 1 and 15, which involved 1,282 families and the rest was disbursed in the last 10 days.

Nearly 80,000 families have been assisted under this scheme since its inception.

It may be mentioned that under the 'Krishak Bandhu' (New) scheme Rs 2,600 crore was released a few months back ahead of the Kharif season. The funds under this scheme are released twice a year — once before Kharif and another before Rabi season in December.

At the time of the launch of the scheme, the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more, and a minimum of Rs 2000 per annum to enrolled farmers, including sharecroppers.

Under the 'Krishak Bandhu' (new) scheme, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 10,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more, and a proportionate amount for the land area below one acre with a minimum of

Rs 4000 per annum in two equal instalments was given.

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister said that so far 98 lakh farmers have derived benefits of the scheme.