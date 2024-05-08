State registers highest SGST collection in April 2024

Kolkata: Bengal has registered its highest ever state’s Goods and Services Tax (SGST) collection amounting to Rs 4,434 crore in April 2024 which is nearly 14 per cent more than the corresponding month in 2023 when the SGST collection was Rs 3,900 crore.



The total GST collection from Bengal (including both SGST and CGST) is Rs 7,293 crore in April 2024, 13 per cent higher than April 2023 when the figure was Rs 6,447 crore.

“We have adopted zero tolerance in case of return filing. Importantly, we have reached out to every single taxpayer, including the trade houses, in an attempt to resolve any issues. The district level officers also played a proactive role. All possible measures were adopted to increase compliance. This resulted in such a robust growth in our GST collection,” a Finance department official said.

The official also said the collection nationwide has been the highest. “Generally, in April, tax collections are more as it is the following month of closure of a financial year,” he added.

The GST collections in the country hit a record high in April 2024 at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This represents a significant 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth. After accounting for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at Rs 1.92 lakh crore, reflecting an impressive 15.5 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

The Bengal government witnessed an increase of Rs 3,000 crore in its GST collection in the financial year 2023-24 over the previous 2022-23 fiscal. The GST collection which was Rs 39,000 crore in 2022 -23 went up to Rs 42,000 crore in 2023-24.