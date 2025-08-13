State refutes parents’ claims over RG Kar case probe

Kolkata: The Bengal government on Tuesday submitted an affidavit in the Calcutta High Court denying the allegations made by the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victim concerning the Kolkata Police’s investigation prior to the case being transferred to the CBI.

The affidavit pointed out that the parents have not clarified whether the issues raised in their writ petition—including 13 specific questions about delays in testing biological samples and the timing of the autopsy—were ever presented before the trial court during the trial proceedings.

It further stated that the trial court possesses the authority to order additional investigation if it deems the probe flawed before the trial concludes. However, in this case, the trial has already ended without any party applying for further inquiry. Meanwhile, the CBI continues its investigation.

The state emphasised that the CBI has filed the chargesheet and completed the trial against the sole accused, Sanjay Roy, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police within 24 hours of the incident. The affidavit rejected any claims of negligence or mishandling by the city police, including allegations of contamination at the crime scene or haste in the victim’s cremation. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh scheduled the next hearing for August 27 and granted the victim’s parents’ counsel a week to respond to the state’s affidavit.