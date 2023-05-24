State recommends Rajiva Sinha as next SEC, Guv seeks clarification

KOLKATA: A fresh tussle seems to be brewing between the Raj Bhavan and the state government over the appointment of the next State Election Commissioner (SEC).

Sources said that the state government has recommended the name of former Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha and forwarded it to the office of Governor CV Ananda Bose. It was learnt that the Governor has sought some clarification and is yet to clear the file. Sinha's name was forwarded on May 18.

Instead of clearing the file, the Governor's House has sent some queries about the service period of the retired Chief Secretary.

The term of the current State Election Commissioner ends on May 29.

State government sources said that the appointment of a new SEC is necessary as the Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held soon.