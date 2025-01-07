State receives 16 investment proposals of Rs 4,100 cr from entrepreneurs

Kolkata: The state government has received 16 investment proposals of Rs 4,100 crore from the participating entrepreneurs of North 24-Parganas in the Synergy & Business Facilitation Conclave held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town.

It is estimated that around Rs 8,500 crore investment will likely come up in the coming years with an employment potential to around 1,50,000 people. More than 500 entrepreneurs from different areas of North 24-Parganas participated in the event.

The major projects that have been either completed recently or are in the pipeline include infrastructure development of Ashoknagar and Banipur Integrated Textile Park on 49 acres land. Land has been allotted to 25 entrepreneurs as per government norms. Once fully developed, investment of Rs 210 crore is expected to come up with an employment potential for 1,500 people.

The civil construction of Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Naihati Bori Cluster has been completed. Machinery procurement is ongoing. Total cost of the infrastructure is Rs 2.47 crore and it will benefit 2,500 people.

The civil construction of a sweet Hub at Krishak Bazar in Basirhat has been completed with the aim of promoting Basirhat Sweets. There are 11 stalls in this hub. The total project cost is about Rs 4 crore. About 1,500 people will benefit directly and indirectly from this project.

Under the Powerloom Promotion Policy of the state, 125 hi-speed Airjet power looms, seizing and processing machines have been installed by a private limited company with an investment of Rs 40 crore. Around 70 people will be employed directly besides many more indirectly. Two proposals have been in-principally approved under Scheme for Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) scheme in this district covering an area of 57 acres. Investment and employment potential of these parks have been estimated at Rs 150 crore.

A textile haat with modern facilities has been set up on 0.45 acres of land at Jaigachi in Habra Municipality. There are about 900 stalls in this L-shaped 6-storied Haat complex established at a cost of more than Rs 17 crore. This infrastructure has been created for the convenience of textile traders, who used to do business here temporarily.

Such conclave is being hosted across the state by the state MSME department.