State raises retirement benefits of contractual school staff to Rs 5L

Kolkata: In a significant move, the Government of West Bengal increased the terminal benefit of contractual staff under the School Education department to Rs 5 lakh, state Education minister Bratya Basu announced on Thursday.



Sharing his ‘X’ social media handle, Basu stated: “On the initiative of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the one-time retirement allowance has been increased to five lakh from April 1 this year.”

This will be applicable for contractual Higher Secondary teachers, para teachers, SSK and MSK teachers, academic supervisors, anganwadi helpers, civic volunteers, village police volunteers, home guard volunteers and auxiliary fire operators, amongst others.

A news report suggested that earlier the retirement allowance of para teachers, SSK and MSK teachers was Rs 2 lakh while for academic supervisors it was Rs 1 lakh. Around three and a half lakh contractual teachers and education workers of the state will be reportedly benefited. They will be given the one-time retirement allowance on attaining the age of 60/65 years.

“...with effect from April 1, the amount of one-time terminal benefit for the aforesaid contractual persons pertaining to School Education department on any directorate/society/parastatals thereunder on attaining the age of 60/65 years, as the case may be, will be enhanced to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2 lakh/ Rs 3 lakh on the existing terms and conditions,” the notification by School Education department stated.