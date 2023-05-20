State pushes to increase cataract surgeries in dists

Kolkata: The Chief Medical Officers of health (CMoHs) in the districts have been asked to ensure the number of cataract surgeries goes up in the state-run hospitals under their jurisdiction. Bengal had ranked first in the country for conducting the highest number of cataract surgeries.

An internal report with the health department reveals that cataract surgeries dropped in some government hospitals. Health department has recently held a review meeting at Swasthya Bhawan in this regard. CMoHs have been urged to set a certain deadline in cataract operation in the district hospitals within three months.

Health department has urged the officials to increase the cataract surgeries in the medical college hospitals as well in the districts.

With an aim to reach out to the people in the remote areas, the State Health department recently held a special campaign under the ‘Chokher Alo’ scheme where screening sessions were held, followed by fast-tracking of cataract surgery of the patients and the distribution of free spectacles.

Health department organised camps in each selected Gram Panchayat and upper primary health centres for the patients above the age of 50 years.

The main focus of the move is to detect and tag cataract cases for free-of-cost surgery at the nearest government hospitals. Special camps are being organised to give further impetus to the scheme. In its endeavour to eradicate vision impairment in Bengal, more than 10 lakh cataract surgeries have been performed under ‘Chokher Alo’ initiative since its launch.