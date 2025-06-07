State pushes for sustainable infra at Green Bengal Summit

Kolkata: State Finance and Environment minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee emphasised the need for public-private coordination to accelerate Bengal’s sustainable and resilient infrastructure toward net-zero goals at the Green Bengal Summit 2025, hosted by the CII Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) on Friday. Speaking at the summit, Bhattacharjee highlighted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s vision that sustainability requires collaborative efforts. “The private and public sectors, including real estate leaders, innovators, and financial institutions, must work together to leverage government policies and drive inclusive, green growth,” she said.

The minister urged, using the summit, to co-create a future-ready Bengal with sustainable infrastructure. Bengal has become a key player in India’s sustainable development, boasting over 900 IGBC-registered green building projects and rising demand for energy-efficient, low-carbon construction. Bhattacharjee outlined upcoming initiatives, including mandatory rooftop solar installations for new government and commercial buildings, climate-resilient urban planning with bio-tree design, and expanded electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. The state government has introduced incentives like additional floor area for IGBC and GRIHA-certified green buildings, promoted energy-efficient construction and advanced solid waste management, efficient lighting and renewable energy projects. The Energy Manufacturing Promotion Policy 2023 aims to attract clean energy investments, reinforcing the state’s commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure. Sushil Mohta, chairman, IGBC Kolkata, noted: “The Green Bengal Summit 2025 underscores Bengal’s leadership in India’s net-zero ambitions. Collaboration between the state, IGBC and industry will amplify our impact on green infrastructure.” Themed “Accelerating Bengal’s Sustainable & Resilient Infrastructure towards Net Zero,” the summit drew over 300 delegates, including state officials, urban planners, green building experts, developers and corporate sustainability leaders. The event showcased Bengal’s strides in sustainable development and its proactive policies to align with national and global environmental goals, positioning the state as a model for inclusive and green growth.