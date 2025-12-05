State pushes for stronger PPP model to boost healthcare access

Kolkata: The Bengal government has pressed for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors to expand accessible and quality healthcare across the state.

Speaking at the 19th edition of Healthcare East, organised by CII West Bengal, minister of state for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya said the state’s steady rise in medical tourism has helped place West Bengal second in India in foreign tourist arrivals. She highlighted the reach of the Swasthya Sathi scheme, which now covers 2.5 crore families, noting that the state’s expanding healthcare infrastructure has been central to improving service availability.

Principal health secretary NS Nigam said the “optimal design of the healthcare market through reforms and regulation is the need of the time”.

He argued that the system must be structured so stakeholders can maximise value without compromising quality. Pointing to the growing role of telemedicine, he said Rs 23,000 crore has been earmarked for the health sector in the state budget. He also announced the setting up of five new cancer centres across Bengal.

Harinarayan Sharma, CEO of Manipal Foundation, underscored the importance of strengthening primary care. He said the foundation has launched a cancer screening programme for women from underprivileged communities, stressing that women’s health is key to economic growth.

Jayanta Roy, managing director of Peerless General Finance & Investment Company Ltd, spoke about upcoming investments in Barasat and Kolkata and called for a healthier society to support a stronger economy. CS Ghosh, chairman of Bandhan Group, emphasised the need to improve health awareness among rural mothers, while Prashant Sharma, managing director of Charnock Hospital, flagged regional disparities in healthcare access.

Rupak Barua, managing director and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, noted a steady decline in out-of-pocket expenditure, signalling stronger financial protection for patients.

CII West Bengal chairman Debasish Dutta called for improved air connectivity to expand medical tourism, while Ayanabh DebGupta of Manipal Hospital stressed balanced collaboration between government, industry and academia to ensure sustainable sectoral growth.