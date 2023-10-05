State pushes for quick approval of administrative proposals

The state Finance department has asked the concerned administrative departments to submit proposals with all requisite documentation to avoid a delay in administrative approval which is necessary for early and speedy disposals of the projects.

The state government in 2018 had constituted the Project Clearance Committee (PCC) in the Finance Department to examine the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)

and other Technical matters of the proposals before issuance of administrative approval and financial sanction, revised administrative approval and financial sanction and tender approvals, sent by the Administrative departments.

However, at the time of scrutiny, it has been observed by the PCC that some common information and papers required for concurrence have not been found in the proposal, thus delaying the process of getting approval for the same.

In a memorandum, the additional chief secretary of the Finance department, Manoj Pant has laid down procedures for early and speedy disposals of the projects.

For administrative approval, a complete DPR consisting of an initiation letter from the competent authority, Prefacing Report, Abstract Estimate duly vetted by the competent authority,

detailed drawings with full dimensions (General/Structural), detailed design duly vetted/approved by the competent authority, detailed estimate mentioning reference of SOR (schedule of rates), quantitative calculations, rate analysis with justification, where required, need to be furnished.

In case of revised administrative approval, report on justification for the revised estimate, revised estimate as per Works Department Format duly recommended by the competent authority with less/excess statement both in percentage and amount with justified reasons, financial implication statement, tender BOQ (bill of quantity), latest status of the works etc are the requirements.

For tender-related proposals, all tender documents [e-NIT Notice/NoticeS, paper Publications, uploaded Evaluation Sheet (both Technical & Financial)], recommendation of the Departmental Tender Committee (DTC) for

acceptance of the rate, analysis for justification of the rate, properly filled up and signed Annexure, where required,

with all the recommendations, as required in the format should

be submitted.