State pushes for IT-enabled classrooms; increase enrolments

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu in the Assembly on Tuesday said that his department has taken several steps to increase the number of students’ enrolment in government run schools.

He said that campaigns are being undertaken in all the localities to attract more students to the schools.

Steps are being taken to transform classrooms into IT-enabled one and smart class projects will be implemented, Basu said. He rejected opposition ISF MLA Nawshad Siddique’s claim that several schools in the state do not have toilets for girl students.

The minister maintained that 100 per cent of schools in the state have separate toilets for girl students.

He also stated that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had directed to set up primary schools at a gap of 1 km so that students. He also added that the Chief Minister always emphasized two key aspects ~ quality and equity.

He further pointed out that midday meals are cooked by LPG gas in each school. Basu also stated that more than 100 students from states like Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Manipur have been studying here at various colleges at undergraduate level also.

While addressing the House, Basu on Tuesday regretted the absence of opposition BJP members in the assembly as the House passed the demands for grant of the state’s education and higher education departments.

The Assembly cleared the grants for expenditure in 2025-26 of the state’s general and higher education, technical education departments, apart from those for sports and youth services.

Speaking on the discussion over the issue, Basu regretted that when important matters like education and health are taken up in the House, the BJP members are not present.

The cut motions which had been brought by the opposition BJP members were not considered as those MLAs were not present in the House.