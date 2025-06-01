State pushes for cultivation of low glycemic index rice for sugar patients

Kolkata: At a time when the number of blood sugar patients are increasing by leaps and bounds, the state government is trying to push for the cultivation of low glycemic index (GI) rice. The West Bengal Comprehensive Area Development Corporation (WBCADC) in collaboration with the Paddy Research Centre, Bankura have sought some varieties of such seeds with low GI. “We have written to the National Rice Research Institute in Cuttack for procurement of 4-5 varieties of seeds that have low GI and are fit for the consumption of people suffering from blood sugar. We are offering training to our farmers on how they can cultivate and grow this GI rice,” said Subhasis Batabyal, a member of the Board of Directors of WBCADC. WBCADC, Sonamukhi in Bankura recently hosted a three-day training session for the farmers at Nachanhati village in the district and apprised them of the process of preparation of cultivable land, seed production, its laying, nurturing right upto the production of rice ensuring that it does not get affected by any disease.

Chandan Bhunia, Joint Director of Paddy Research Centre, Bankura led the training session. Sonamukhi, which is often referred as ‘Bhat Ghar’ (rice house) in Bankura, has witnessed one of the highest rice production in the state with 300 metric tonnes. Mustard and millet cultivation has also been excellent in Sonamukhi. The farmers were advised to ensure that the genetic character of the paddy seed is perfect and to maintain a gap of around 3 bigha to avoid mingling of the particular seed variety used by him with that used by his fellow farmer. The farmers were trained on conduct of soil testing and mitigation of germs, if any and addition of micronutrient for suitable soil conditions. Seven varieties of rice namely Dhiren, Dhruba, Sampriti, Puspa, Ajit, MTU 7029 and MTU 1153 have been developed in Bankura and found to be suitable for cultivation in the dry climatic conditions. These rice varieties can be cultivated in less water and all of them have been enriched with micronutrients which are good for health. For example, the ‘Sampriti’ variety has been enriched with iron and zinc content which are good for pregnant mothers often suffering from blood deficiency. “We are going for extension of these special varieties of rice and have set a target of producing 400 MT rice this year at Sonamukhi,” said Batabyal who is also the Chairman of CADC, Sonamukhi.