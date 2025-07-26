State PSUs trained on new MCA compliance framework

Kolkata: In a significant stride to make the state public sector undertakings (PSUs) abreast with the latest amendments to the provisions of the Companies Act and corresponding rules by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) that have led to transformative changes in the structure, functioning and compliance framework of MCA21 portal, the state Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction (PE & IR) department on Thursday organised a workshop to provide them handholding support.

As many as 90 participants from 27 departments of 57 PSUs attended the workshop that aimed at creating a sustainable complaint ecosystem of the state PSUs.

“We already have an MCA portal but some upgrades have been made in the same.

This workshop is to make the stakeholders aware of the upgradation so that they are aware of the critical aspects of corporate governance and compliance required to effectively adapt to the revised regulatory landscape and braced up to meet the new changes,” said Babul Supriyo, minister in-charge of PE & IR department who formally inaugurated the workshop.

The minister singled out Saraswati Press – a state PSU that has been doing very well in recent times. “In 2012-13, it generated a revenue of Rs 150 crore and in 2022-23, it went upto Rs 600 crore. In the financial year 2024-25, it earned a revenue of Rs 570 crore. We are trying to ensure that all of them work in tandem and harmony,” he added.

Smita Pandey, Secretary of the department said that the key reforms include workspace being secured for women, work being secured, including digitally-signed financial statements and submission of extracts and important reports, work being paperless, digital compliances and authentications and stronger verification protocols. “This is the last leg of reforms unleashed by the MCA that has come into effect from July 14, 2025,” she added.