State provides Rs 5L ex-gratia to elephant attack victim families

Administrative officials handed over an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of four individuals who lost their lives in elephant attack in Mathabhanga II block, on Wednesday.

In addition to providing financial assistance, the administration has also pledged to offer government jobs to next of kin of the deceased.

A group of six elephants had ventured out of Jaldapara Forest and entered the Dinhata block of Cooch Behar district on November 2, roaming through different areas of Mathabhanga-II blocks the following day.

The elephants also attacked people. Four individuals lost their lives in these encounters. The deceased include Anand Pramanik (65) of Bhanurkuthi, Budhheshwar Adhikari (65) of Taurikata, Jayanti Sarkar (46) of Ghoksadanga Banik Para, and Rekha Rani Roy (68) of Ghoksadanga Unisbisha.

Angel P Bhutia, Divisional Forest Officer of Cooch Behar Forest Division, stated: “The incident is unfortunate. As per Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement, we have provided Rs 5 lakh to the affected families. Each family member will be offered a job. We have provided them with all the necessary information and they will submit their documents through the District Magistrate for the jobs. To prevent similar incidents in the future, it is crucial for forest workers and officials to spread awareness.”

North Bengal State Transport Corporation’s Chairman Parthapratim Roy, Zilla Parishad Saha Sabhadhipati Abdul Jalil Ahmed, and

other administrative figures were also present.