State promotes Shiitake mushroom cultivation in Kalimpong hills

Kolkata: The Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department is pushing to expand the cultivation of shiitake mushrooms, known for their culinary and medicinal value, as part of efforts to enhance farmers’ livelihoods.

The department has identified 21 beneficiaries in Kalimpong I block and is providing them with handholding and technical support to initiate cultivation of the mushroom variety. A one-time subsidy of 50 per cent will be extended to the beneficiaries upon completion of the promotion scheme. Production is expected to begin by the middle of this year, with the variety fetching around Rs 1,000 per kg in the market.

Shiitake mushrooms are traditionally cultivated on hardwood logs, particularly oak, which is preferred for its durability and nutrient-rich wood. The cultivation process involves drilling holes in logs, inserting spawn, sealing them, and later soaking the logs to “force” fruiting after several months of colonisation. This method allows for sustainable production over multiple years.

The mushroom is already cultivated and available in the Darjeeling–Kalimpong hills, where local farmers use hardwood logs as a reliable income source. Their efforts are supported by initiatives such as the “Hills Shiitake Mushroom Hub”, which provides training and marketing support. Dried shiitake varieties are also sold by distributors in nearby Siliguri.

The Himalayan region’s unique climate is well-suited for growing a wide range of mushrooms, including gourmet varieties like shiitake. Oak logs are particularly effective as they provide essential sugars and nutrients required for mycelial growth.

While oak is considered ideal, other hardwoods such as maple, beech and sweetgum are also suitable alternatives for shiitake cultivation.