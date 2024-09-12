State promotes 10 WBCS officers to IAS rank

Kolkata: The state government has promoted 10 WBCS officers in the state as IAS after getting the necessary approval from the Centre.

A notification in this regard was released by the Personnel Administration and Reforms (PAR) department.As per the rules, a WBCS officer becomes eligible for promotion to IAS after the completion of eight years of service.Earlier, the maximum age limit for such promotion was 54 years which has been extended to 56 years in recent times.

The WBCS officers who were promoted include Krishna Kant Singh, Special Secretary of state Vigilance Commission, Amitabha Sengupta, Jitendra Roy and Anindya Sengupta who have been serving as Special Secretary in state Home and Hill Affairs department, Anindya Kumar Kar, Special Secretary of Backward Classes Welfare department, Amit Dutta, Managing Director of Manjusha, Soumyajit Das, Special Secretary of state Housing department, Parna Chanda, Special Secretary of state Women and Child Welfare department, Dipankar Mondal, OSD in Chief Minister’s Office and Mutiny Bandyopadhyay, Special Secretary in state Urban Development and Municipal

Affairs department.