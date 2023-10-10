State prohibits demolition of buildings at night

Kolkata: The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs (UD & MA) department has made it clear that there should not be any demolition work during the night especially when the building or structure to be demolished is located in an inhabited area.



The department has come up with a slew of guidelines stating specific precautionary measures to be taken by the owner or builder during the demolition of an existing building in a congested residential area. The move aims to minimise noise and air pollution and also ensure minimum disturbance to the neighbourhood during these demolition works.

“Quite often it has been observed that safety measures are not being followed, resulting in debris flying off the building and damaging property and injuring persons in the neighbourhood.

The dust generated due to the use of equipment to break concrete and brickwork exceeds the safe limit for particulate matter specified as per existing norms causing dust pollution,” a senior official of UD & MA department said.

According to the guidelines, the owner/promoter shall prepare a plan of procedure for the demolition work and vet it by a qualified structural engineer.

The vetted plan shall be shared with the local municipal authority and the owners or occupants of the immediate neighbouring premises. The demolition protocols should be followed so that there is no damage to the foundation or structures of neighbouring buildings.

A site engineer appointed by the owner should be present at the site during work. Danger signs should be prominently displayed all around the structure to be demolished. Power, gas, water and all service lines shall be disconnected before starting demolition work. Dismantled materials may be thrown to the ground only after taking necessary precautions and the material should be preferably dumped within the building.

For the safety of the workers, a warning device shall be installed in the area to warn the workers in case of any danger.

Safety helmets shall be used by workmen where there is any likelihood of material falling from the top. The noise level and the air quality as per standards should be maintained at all times and rapid removal of waste comprising building materials, rubble and debris should be ensured.

All kinds of demolition and construction waste generated in different areas of urban local bodies within the Kolkata Metropolitan Area should be sent to the Patharghata processing facility developed by Kolkata Municipal Corporation. All urban local bodies have been directed to monitor the proper implementation of the guidelines and to ensure a proper discharge of duties and responsibilities of all stakeholders during such demolition work.