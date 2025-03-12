‘State prioritises inclusive Eco empowerment for women’

Kolkata: Inclusive economic empowerment for women has always been one of the major priorities of the state government, said Shashi Panja, minister in-charge of the state department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises & Women and Child Development and Social Welfare.

Speaking at the CII West Bengal Annual Day Meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday, Panja outlined the fact that Bengal has topped the list of MSMEs owned by women in the country. The theme of the CII West Bengal Annual Day 2025 was “Maximising Purpose, Optimising Profit: West Bengal’s Vision for Sustainable Growth”.

Panja mentioned West Bengal New and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Promotion Policy and West Bengal Net Metering Policy as the state holistic approach in embracing sustainability.

Additionally, she highlighted various state initiatives such as green farming and green power plants. She also emphasised that 24/7 water supply, labour-friendly policies and the state’s economic viability are key commitments to potential investors. She further stated that proper education, combined with technical skills, is essential for securing employment.

Speaking about the green transportation initiative taken by the state government, Saumitra Mohan, IAS, Secretary, department of Transport, identified that Bengal is first in the country to introduce electric ferries and expects an investment of Rs 200 crore in the sector.

Building up infrastructure for battery swapping stations and promoting more electric buses has been the recent focus of the state government.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata said that a skilled workforce is the backbone of a sustainable economy and highlighted the potential collaboration of the state’s skilled workforce with the United Kingdom, presenting empirical evidence that the UK invests 2.9 per cent of its GDP in R&D. He discussed the potential collaboration between Bengal and the UK in the fields of education, waste management and energy transition.

Debashis Dutta, Director, BGS (BG Somadder & Sons. Pvt. Ltd) Group has been elected as the Chairman while Rupak Barua, MD & CEO, Woodlands Hospital, has been elected as the vice-chairman of CII West Bengal State Council for the year 2025-26.

The conference was attended by the major business captains of the state.