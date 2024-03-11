State prepares blueprint for SLST candidates’ recruitment

Kolkata: The state government has prepared a blueprint for the recruitment of SLST (State-Level Selection Test) candidates of class IX and X which needs to be legally examined before further progress in this matter. State Education minister Bratya Basu chaired a meeting with SLST candidates at Bikash Bhavan on Monday in presence of Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh who is acting as the mediator between the candidates and the state government.



“We are trying our best to clear the logjam in the recruitment of the candidates as fast as possible. We will soon hold a meeting with our Advocate General. We want the deserving candidates to get recruited quickly and are taking all possible measures in this regard,” Basu told reporters after the meeting. Chairman of the state School Service Commission will also be present in the meeting with AG.

Ghosh said that the recruitment of the candidates has not been happening because of legal issues. Sources said the matter was primarily discussed with AG on Monday evening but there needs to be more deliberation on the matter. “We can proceed with the blueprint only if the AG gives us the nod after considering the legal aspect,” Ghosh said.

The recruitment of the 2016 SLST candidates of physical education and work education (Class IX and X) has been stalled due to litigation even after the publication of a panel for recruitment.

Basu had earlier indicated the state’s eagerness for recruitment of the agitating job aspirants of upper primary too and had said that the state will be recruiting the agitators within seven days of the pending litigations getting resolved.