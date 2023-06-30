State power corporation augments production

Kolkata: In a bid to reduce dependency on Coal India Ltd for supply of coal, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) is augmenting production at two of its coal mines and aiming to increase the total production to 24 MT by next financial year for its power plants.



Speaking at the ‘Indian Mining & Minerals Conclave’ organized by ASSOCHAM, Chanchal Goswami, Director, Mining, WBPDCL, said: “In four years time, we have reached the level of 18.71 MT in terms of captive coal production in 2022-23. In 2021-22, it was 11.37 MT which indicates a growth of 64.84 per cent.” He said at present 21MT coal is the requirement for all its power plants but this is expected to go up to 24 MT by next financial year.

He highlighted that the WBPDCL is planning three-fold production at its Gangaramchak coal mine. He said: “We are hoping that the Ministry of Environment will give us the environment clearance (EC) in time. We already have the EC for production of 1.2 MT but we are planning to increase it upto 3 MT.”

Concerning the Tara (East & West) coal mine, he said WBPDCL has already started production there. “We are expecting a growth of 2.5MT this year.”

Highlighting plans for the Pachhwara (North) coal mine, he said: “We are planning to go for additional production. We don’t immediately need the environment clearance for this but will be applying for it next year. The project is working in a dispersedly distributed non-forest area of 846.93 out of the total project area of 1218 hectares. Stage II forest clearance of 371.07 hectares forest area has been obtained.”

He added, “The Jharkhand government has already approved the mining lease. Execution of lease for 1218 hectares from existing 846.93 hectares is underway. Within the next two to three months, all required land will be available.” Goswami, however, highlighted that the biggest challenge in this coal mine is evacuation of coal. For Barjora (North) coal mine, he said there is not sufficient land unlike in Gangaramchak.

For the Deocha Pachami coal mine project, he said it is the only coal block in India where the physical exploration could be completed within a short period of time. He said the preparation of the detailed project report is underway while pointing out that because of the thick seam it is uncertain as to how much of the coal reserve there is minable.