State Pollution Control Board hands over 25 electric cycles

Kolkata: To improve the air quality of the state, the West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) has recently handed over 25 electric cycles to the Bengal Police as part of the ‘National Clean Air Programme’, aimed at reducing pollution caused by vehicular emission.

“We will gradually hand over 1450 electric cycles to police units for patrolling the sensitive area. This will significantly reduce harmful emissions and make the cities cleaner and healthier. The initiative kicked off by providing 25 electric cycles to the West Bengal Police, “ said a WBPCB official.

According to the official, the police, during patrolling, were using diesel vehicles even in narrow lanes and bylanes resulting in vehicular emission. Battery-driven bicycles will help reduce the carbon footprint of the police force. This necessitated the use of e-cycles and such distribution has happened for the first time in the country, he added.

The WBPCB will first provide these cycles for police stations under the six non-attainment cities in Bengal namely Kolkata, Asansol, Durgapur, Howrah, Barrackpore and Haldia. The formal handover of the e-cycles was made by WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra to Director General of Police, Bengal Rajeev Kumar at the police headquarters in Bhabani Bhavan. Senior officials of the state police and WBPCB, including member secretary of the state PCB Rajesh Kumar were present.

The former state Environment minister Golam Rabanni, who now holds the charge of the Non-Conventional Energy Resources department, had announced in the state assembly in July that such electric cycles would be provided to Bengal Police for zero emission patrolling.