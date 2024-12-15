State police to send details of 2 rape & murder cases to Delhi for study

Kolkata: The state police will send details of the two cases of rape and murder in Bengal in which the convictions were secured in a record time to the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) for study.

This comes after the West Bengal Police (WBP) were approached by several other state police units to find the method of quick investigation and securing conviction.

In the recent past, WBP secured conviction of three convicts in two different cases among which two of them were awarded with capital punishment. On October 4, a minor girl was raped and murdered by a local resident in Joynagar of South 24-Parganas. Police acted promptly and arrested the culprit Mustakin Sardar within a few hours. After investigating the case, chargesheet was filed within four weeks of the heinous crime and the trail had started on November 5. On December 6, Sardar was awarded death penalty on the 63rd day.

In the second instance, a minor girl was raped and murdered by two persons in Jangipur on October 13. On the same day the prime accused Dinabandhu Haldar was apprehended. After interrogating him, cops nabbed another youth identified as Subhajit Haldar after a couple of days. The chargesheet was filed within 21 days and the trial started on November 11. Finally on the 62nd day of the crime Dinabandhu was awarded capital punishment while Subhajit was awarded with imprisonment till death.

While addressing the media, Additional Director General (ADG) South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar had said that they got unofficial calls from several other state police units seeking the method of the investigation which led to such a quick conviction. He also mentioned that the references of these two cases will be sent to the BPRD where it will be studied thoroughly.

BPRD comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs where the problems of the police across the country are marked and solutions are being provided to promote speedy and systematic policing. Also exceptional cases are being studied there to

discover new ways for quick and effective investigation along with many other

solutions for the police forces across the country.