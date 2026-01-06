State police to induct 12 armoured vehicles, 2 weaponry units

Kolkata: West Bengal Police is upgrading its fleet with the induction of 12 Light Armoured Vehicles and two Weaponry Container Body Mounted Vehicles to support specialised forces, troop movement, and the secure transport of arms and ammunition.

According to sources, the Armed Police wing of the West Bengal Police has floated a tender for the induction of these vehicles. As per the tender specifications, each Light Armoured Vehicle must have the capacity to carry six personnel, including the driver.

The vehicles are required to meet STANAG Level 1 ballistic protection standards under the NATO Standardisation Agreement. This includes the ability to withstand three direct hits from specified small-arms ammunition, including AK-47 and equivalent weapons, fired from a distance of 10 metres at a 45-degree angle of attack.

The LAVs will be fitted with multi-layer bullet-proof glass to provide enhanced protection for troops. The vehicle floor will be blast-resistant, capable of withstanding the effects of hand-grenade detonations. In addition, the roof hatch will be equipped with a mount for machine guns. Sources said the 12 LAVs are likely to be distributed among various police commissionerates under the West Bengal Police once the consignment is received.

In addition, the state police is procuring two Weaponry Container Body Mounted Vehicles for the protected transport of troops as well as arms and ammunition. Earlier, arms and ammunition sourced from ordnance factories were carried in open trucks.

The new vehicles will allow these consignments to be moved in a far more secure and protected manner.

Fitted with GPS navigation systems, the WCBMVs can also be tracked in real time. Besides transporting arms and ammunition, the vehicles can be deployed to carry troops for reinforcement during law-and-order situations. Each WCBMV can accommodate up to 20 police personnel equipped with the necessary gear.