State police STF seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr

Kolkata: State police Special Task Force (STF) seized banned cough syrup worth about Rs 2 crore from the Dankuni area on Durgapur Expressway on Saturday.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil on Rajchandrapur-Bally flank of the Durgapur Expressway at Maitypara area of Dankuni on Saturday.

After several hours, the suspected truck bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh (UP) was spotted near a biscuit factory.

Immediately the truck was intercepted. During a search of the truck, cops found 27,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl containing narcotic drug codeine phosphate of 100 ml in each bottle packed in 135 sacks.

Police accordingly conducted videography of the truck and seized the Phensedyl bottles and also arrested the two persons, including

the driver.

The police has come to know that the truck was carrying the contraband from Ranchi to Kolkata.

The seized consignment is a part of an interstate racket of smuggling contrabands. A case has been registered at the Dankuni Police

Station by a STF official and the investigation has been taken over.