MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > State Police STF seize Rs 5 crore unaccounted money, 2 held
Bengal

State Police STF seize Rs 5 crore unaccounted money, 2 held

BY Gourab Neto17 Nov 2025 11:44 PM IST

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has seized a huge amount of unaccounted money from near Akhankha more in New Town on Sunday and arrested two persons.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF personnel along with the cops of Narayanpur Police Station were waiting at the Baromatha area near Akhankha more. In the evening, police intercepted a white SUV coming from the Rajarhat Road’s direction towards New Town. At the Baromatha traffic signal, the SUV was intercepted.

During the search of the car, cops found a huge amount of money kept inside multiple bags. Immediately the car along with its driver and a passenger were taken to the Narayanpur Police Station.

After counting the money, police found that the duo was carrying Rs 5 crore.

During interrogation, the duo identified as Akram Khan and Imran Khan, both of Birbhum, none was able to provide any satisfactory answer for carrying such a huge amount of money.

Also they failed to produce any document in support of the money. This apart, the source of the money is also unknown.

A case was registered at the Narayanpur Police Station following which Akram and Imran were arrested. Later, the investigation of the case was taken over by the STF.

Gourab Neto

Gourab Neto


Next Story
Share it
X