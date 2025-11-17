State Police STF seize Rs 5 crore unaccounted money, 2 held

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has seized a huge amount of unaccounted money from near Akhankha more in New Town on Sunday and arrested two persons.

According to sources, acting on a tip off, STF personnel along with the cops of Narayanpur Police Station were waiting at the Baromatha area near Akhankha more. In the evening, police intercepted a white SUV coming from the Rajarhat Road’s direction towards New Town. At the Baromatha traffic signal, the SUV was intercepted.

During the search of the car, cops found a huge amount of money kept inside multiple bags. Immediately the car along with its driver and a passenger were taken to the Narayanpur Police Station.

After counting the money, police found that the duo was carrying Rs 5 crore.

During interrogation, the duo identified as Akram Khan and Imran Khan, both of Birbhum, none was able to provide any satisfactory answer for carrying such a huge amount of money.

Also they failed to produce any document in support of the money. This apart, the source of the money is also unknown.

A case was registered at the Narayanpur Police Station following which Akram and Imran were arrested. Later, the investigation of the case was taken over by the STF.