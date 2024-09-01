State police STF nabs three in arms dealing cases

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed three persons involved in arms dealing in two separate incidents on Saturday evening and night from Berhampore and Salt Lake and seized several firearms along with bullets.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops were keeping a close watch in and around the Jal Vayu Vihar area since Saturday afternoon. Cops were tipped off about someone involved in arms dealing might come to the spot. Accordingly, while keeping strict vigil, the suspect was spotted in the evening.

The accused identified as Biswanath Biswas of Dhantala in Nadia was surrounded and detained. During a search of the bag Biswas was carrying, cops found a semi-automatic pistol of 7.65 mm bore, two magazines and 25 rounds of live cartridges of 7.65 mm bore. Later, a case was registered at the Bidhannagar South police station and Biswas

was arrested.

In another incident, STF officials nabbed two arms dealers identified as Ahad Ali Mallik and Yakub Seikh of Beldanga from Mankara area of Berhampore in Murshidabad late on Saturday night and seized a semi-automatic pistol of 9 mm bore, five country made improvised one-shotter firearms and four rounds of 9 mm cartridges.

Police have come to know that Ahad had procured the illegal arms and ammunition from outside West Bengal and was about to hand over the same to Yakub who is said to be the kingpin of an inter-state arms-smuggling racket.