State Police STF awaits forensic report to identify explosive used

Kolkata: The state police Special Task Force (STF) officials are waiting for the forensic report to ascertain the nature of the explosive used in the Madhyamgram blast.

Late on Sunday night, an explosion took place near the Madhyamgram Railway Station, in which a Uttar Pradesh resident identified as Sachchidananda Mishra was injured.

A police patrol team spotted Mishra lying injured at the site and rushed him to Barasat District Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. CCTV footage reviewed by police confirmed the explosion.

A case was subsequently registered at Madhyamgram Police Station under the relevant sections of the Explosive Substances (ES) Act. On Monday, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had established contact with the local police authorities seeking detailed information regarding the incident.

The police, however, maintained that the communication from the central agency was nothing unusual and described it as part of the routine process generally followed

in such cases. On Tuesday, the Special Task Force (STF) formally assumed charge of the investigation into the matter and proceeded to detain a woman with whom Mishra was reported to have been in a relationship.

According to information received, Mishra had come into contact with the married woman through social media platforms, following which the acquaintance gradually developed into a relationship. In order to meet her, Mishra had visited Madhyamgram during April and May. According to information gathered by the police so far, Mishra had met the woman on multiple occasions.However, after interrogating her, STF officials did not find anything suspicious in her statement. Similarly, while conducting background checks on Mishra, no unusual or incriminating details were discovered.

STF sources stated that their current focus is on determining the exact nature of the explosive material that Mishra had used in the device. For this purpose, the police are awaiting the results of the forensic examination. The next course of action in the investigation will be decided once the forensic report is received.