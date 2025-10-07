State police set up community kitchens in flood-hit North Bengal

Kolkata: Amid the devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, the state police have emerged as a lifeline for thousands of residents and stranded tourists by setting up community kitchens across the affected districts.

The rescue efforts, coordinated with the state administration, began after torrential rain triggered landslides and severe flooding in parts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. With major roads from Siliguri to the hills cut off, police teams have been assisting in high-risk rescue operations while also addressing the immediate need for food and relief.

In Mirik, one of the worst-hit areas, police personnel were seen preparing and serving hot meals to families sheltered in temporary relief camps.

Three community kitchens are being run by the police in Mirik alone, with several others operating in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. In a social media post, the state police said: “We are with you. Many people have been affected by the floods and stranded due to the terrible natural disaster in North Bengal. The police administration of every district in North Bengal is carrying out wartime activities to bring back tourists safely and to set up community kitchens for the affected people.”

Apart from running relief kitchens, police teams are also working to ensure the safe return of stranded tourists. The state police have urged people stuck in flood-hit areas of Darjeeling to contact the local police or the centralised control room at +91 91478 89078 for assistance.

Sources said information shared through the helpline about stranded persons is being immediately verified so that rescue action can be taken without delay.