State police seek WBSSC records on fake caste certificate accusations

Kolkata: The West Bengal Police have sought recruitment details from the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) regarding three individuals accused of securing jobs using forged caste certificates, sources said.

According to sources, the police recently sent a letter to WBSSC requesting recruitment records of the accused persons. However, the commission found the details insufficient and has asked for further clarification.

In response, WBSSC has formally requested specific information, including the year of recruitment, the selection process, and whether the individuals were appointed as teachers or non-teaching staff.

However, no additional communication has been received from the police so far.

Officials from the state School Education Department stated that further action would be taken once the necessary details are provided.

They pointed out that while the WBSSC can confirm whether the accused individuals were recommended under the reserved category, it does not have the authority to verify the authenticity of their caste certificates.