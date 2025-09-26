State police launches ‘Sabar Pujo’ App for pandal hoppers

Kolkata: After Kolkata Police launched its ‘Puja Bandhu’ App, the state police has rolled out a dedicated application called ‘Sabar Pujo’ for citizens to access Durga Puja-related information.

According to the state police, the service is currently available in select areas under the jurisdiction of the Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, Howrah, Asansol, Durgapur, Siliguri and Chandannagar Commissionerates, as well as the East Burdwan, Baruipur and Diamond Harbour police districts.

The Sabar Pujo App has been designed to help people locate Puja pandals, public toilets, car parking spaces, local police stations and access emergency helpline numbers. These features are also available on the existing Yatri Sathi App.

Promoting the app through a social media post, the state police said: “This Durga Puja, go smart with SABAR PUJO. West Bengal Police brings you the official Puja App – for safety, updates & hassle-free celebrations for Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, Howrah, Asansol, Durgapur, Siliguri, Chandannagar, Purba Burdwan, Baruipur and Diamond Harbour areas. Explore pandals, Emergency help, Traffic alerts, Toilets, parking & more. All these features are also available on Yatri Sathi App – download & stay Puja-ready.”

Earlier, Kolkata Police had launched ‘Puja Bandhu’, a special App for pandal-hoppers that went live on Friday. It contains details of over 100 popular Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata and nearby areas.

The App provides route maps, the nearest metro and railway stations, hospitals, health centres, petrol pumps, ATMs and parking facilities. It also enables users to rate pandals, give feedback, and, for select pandals, view real-time queue waiting times. In addition, Puja Bandhu offers a traffic guide map, cyber safety tips and important emergency contact numbers.