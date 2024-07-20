State police launch portal for ‘Police Clearance Certificate’

Kolkata: Obtaining Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) for employment and other purposes is now easier than ever, as the state police launched an online portal on Friday for seamless application and receipt of the certificate.



Another portal exclusively for tenant verification is being prepared and expected to be launched within a few weeks.

On Friday, in the presence of Additional Director General (ADG), Headquarters, Ajoy Kumar, ADG, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), R Rajasekaran, ADG South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar along with Inspector General (IG), Traffic, Sukesh Kumar Jain, IG, CID, Vishal Garg and Akhilesh Chaturvedi the portal was launched. This certificate is often required for various purposes such as immigration, employment, or residency in a foreign country. Earlier, this facility was available with Kolkata Police and Bidhannagar City Police. From now on, residents across the state will benefit as they do not have to go to any police station or office for PCC. According to state police authorities, to apply for a PCC, people need to click on the link ‘https://pcc.wb.gov.in’.

Then, the applicant needs to provide their mobile number to receive an OTP to login. After logging in, several options will be available. After clicking on the new application, the applicant needs to provide his or her Aadhaar number after clicking on a check box.

After successful validation of the Aadhaar OTP, several details will automatically populate the form. Some other information needed to be provided as mentioned in the form that will open after the Aadhaar validation. After filling out the form, the applicant needs to pay a fee of Rs 300 through the payment method they choose listed on the portal. Once the payment is done, the application submission will be completed. After the successful submission of the application, the details will be sent to the concerned police unit for verification. Once the verification is completed and PCC has been issued, the applicant will receive a message on his or her mobile number.

After that, the PCC can be downloaded again by logging in to the portal. If the application gets rejected, it can also be seen on the portal as well.