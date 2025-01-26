State Police Cyber Crime unit busts call centre racket, 15 held

Kolkata: In a major breakthrough, the West Bengal Cyber Crime Wing (WB CCW) busted two fraudulent and illegal call centres which were operating from New Town and arrested 15 people, including 3 women, for their alleged involvement in scamming call centres.

In the course of the investigation, the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the state police came to know that these fraudsters were mainly scamming

US and UK citizens using the name of Microsoft services.

They used to persuade the customers that they had some issues with their computers which were to be fixed. The investigation also reveals that the accused used to adopt voice over internet protocol (VoIP) method so that their calls could not be traced.

The state police’ CCW has been carrying out surveillance in and around the New Town area for the last month, particularly on the two call centres operating from Abacus Tower and Astra Tower.

The investigating agency had specific Information that an illegal international call centre was running near the Akankha More area of Newtown. During the investigation, the WB-CCW team confirmed the exact room numbers of these fake call centres.

On January 23, the state CCW with dedicated teams from Eco Park Police Station and Bidhannagar Cyber Crime PS raided and busted the illegal call centres.

These call centres were being operated by a gang from West Bengal and others coming from different states.

A huge number of laptops, mobile phones and other electronic gadgets have been recovered from the accused.

“We are trying to unearth the money flow and to find out any possibility of Cryptocurrency or hawala-racket being involved. Searching for the kingpin and the whole gang is underway. A case has been registered at Eco Park Police Station and the WB-CCW team is investigating the case,” said Rathod Amitkumar Bharat, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Cyber Crime Wing of the state police.