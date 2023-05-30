State plans to set up bus terminus in Siliguri

SILIGURI: The state government is planning to construct a new bus terminus in Tinbatti More to solve the traffic congestion problem in Siliguri.



Snehasish Chakraborty, the minister of the Transport department, held meetings with the Mayor of Siliguri and officials of the Transport department of all districts of North Bengal regarding this.

“We discussed with the Mayor along with the officials to resolve the traffic congestion issue in Siliguri. We are also planning to introduce CNG buses in Siliguri and North Bengal as per the requirements,” said the minister.

Meanwhile, when asked about the demand of private bus owners to increase the bus fares, the minister replied: “The fare will not be increased. We understand that due to the price hike of diesel, it becomes difficult for them to run the buses, but we cannot raise the fare considering the convenience of the passengers.”

On Tuesday, Chakraborty held two meetings in Siliguri. He held a review meeting with the Transport department officials at the State Guest House in Siliguri where the RTOs, ARTOs, and district magistrates of all eight districts of North Bengal were present.

Later, he held a meeting at the Siliguri Municipal Corporation office with Mayor Goutam Deb, where the issue of traffic congestion in Siliguri was discussed.

Deb said: “The bus stop on Burdwan Road will be moved to Tinbatti More, which is located in the NBSTC area. The work of it has already started. On Wednesday, we will visit that area along with the minister(Chakraborty). The Tenzing Norgay bus stand will also be developed. Apart from this, an international standard bus stand will be built at the Himul Cattle field in Siliguri.”

Meanwhile, Sourav Chakraborty, the chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority also held a meeting with the minister about the transfer of the truck terminus of Paribahan Nagar to Ghoshpukur, where the Transport department assured assistance.