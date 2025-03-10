State plans to offer free skill training for bus and minibus workers

Kolkata: To address skill gaps in the transport sector, the state government is planning to offer a free skill development training programme for bus and minibus workers, targeting both new entrants and existing employees.

The initiative, led by the Technical Education, Training & Skill Development (TET&SD) department, will provide specialised training for drivers, conductors and mechanics, enhancing their professional skills and employability. The programme will also focus on upskilling the current workforce to meet industry demands.

According to sources in the Transport department, the proposal was drafted following a recent meeting chaired by the Transport Secretary. Officials from State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and representatives from various transport associations participated in the discussions and agreed on the need for skill enhancement and certification programmes to improve workforce efficiency and create employment opportunities for young people.

Stakeholders were asked to submit details regarding specific training requirements and the number of workers eligible for participation. Based on these inputs, a draft proposal has been sent to the TET&SD department, which will finalise the training module and schedule.

The proposal includes key areas such as road safety awareness for drivers and conductors, customer service training, and developments in electric vehicle technology.

Additionally, special training has been proposed for instructors at motor training institutes to strengthen overall road safety standards. The All Bengal Bus Minibus Samannay Samity has already submitted a district-wise list of potential participants. Rahul Chatterjee, the association’s general secretary, welcomed the initiative, stating: “This is a much-needed step to train drivers, conductors and mechanics. Participants will receive certification upon completion, which will hold significant value within the industry. We will continue to support the state government in this effort.”