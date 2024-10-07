State plans to make Bengali language mandatory in English medium schools

Kolkata: Following the recognition of Bengali as a classical language, the Bengal government is considering making the language mandatory in English medium schools across the state. State Education minister Bratya Basu announced that the state will request the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in this regard.

Basu said that a meeting will be held soon with the officials of those two boards. He stated: “We think everything can be achieved through dialogue.

That’s why we will initiate a discussion with CBSE and CISCE officials, so that those boards suggest teaching Bengali from their side.”

On October 3, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, declared Bengali, along with Assamese, Marathi, Pali and Prakrit, as classical languages. This addition brings the total number of classical languages in India to 11.

In May 2017, the Bengal government had announced Bengali compulsory for all schools, including private English medium schools, but the initiative faced opposition and was not implemented. The state government, however, has now revisited the idea in light of Bengali’s new classical language status. Basu urged parents to consider the importance of their children learning the language.

According to some educationists, simply teaching Bengali in schools may not be sufficient.

They advocate for the use of Bengali in both government and private work sectors to encourage students to learn and appreciate the language.