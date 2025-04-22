State plans to build 5 major ferry terminals at cost of about Rs 228 cr

Kolkata: To strengthen the state’s inland water transport (IWT) network and meet the growing demand for ferry services, the state government has planned to build five major ferry terminals. The project, estimated to cost around Rs 228 crore, aims to modernise the river transport infrastructure.

The new terminals will be located at Chinsurah (Hooghly district), Howrah, Nazirgunge, Panihati and Shipping Ghat (Millennium Park Ghat). The development will be overseen by the West Bengal Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBTIDCL), with funding from the World Bank.

Bengal has over 2,293 km of navigable riverine pathways. This project is part of a larger plan called the Integrated Strategic Development Plan (ISDP), created by WBTIDCL to make the state’s inland water transport system more efficient and sustainable. According to the draft detailed project report, each terminal will be equipped with modern amenities.

These will include ticket counters, spacious waiting areas, lifts, escalators, rooms for lactating mothers, shops, charging points, toilets and restaurants with viewing galleries. Special attention will be given to facilities for differently-abled passengers, including accessible washrooms and clear pathways. However, the facilities may vary across the proposed locations.

The terminals will also include administrative areas, utility services and parking spaces to manage passenger flow efficiently. Environmental features such as sewage treatment plants (STPs), rainwater harvesting systems, and stormwater drainage systems will also be incorporated.

To conserve energy, the terminals will use energy-efficient lighting. They will be designed to withstand natural disasters such as cyclones and storms. Emergency evacuation plans and multiple exit points have been integrated into the architecture to enhance passenger safety.

The land required for the terminals includes 6,550 sqm in Howrah, 2,352 sqm at Shipping Ghat, 1,643 sqm in Panihati, 1,551 sqm in Chinsurah and 747 sqm in Nazirgunge.

In an effort to protect the environment, it has been decided that no trees will be cut down during the construction of the terminals. The greenery along the Hooghly River will be preserved and special care will be taken to protect the endangered Gangetic River Dolphins in the area. Construction will only proceed once it is confirmed that dolphins are not present near the work site.

The new terminals are part of the second phase of the ISDP. In the first phase, 29 jetties were developed in 2022, followed by the construction of 16 more in 2024. The new terminals are expected to accommodate more passengers, boost economic activity and improve travel across the state.