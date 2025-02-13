State plans solar power use for mid-day meal cooking in schools

Kolkata: The state government is planning to switch to solar power for cooking mid-day meals in schools across the state. The state has already provided rooftop solar in 4,000 educational institutions that includes both schools and colleges. “Presently, mid-day meal cooking in schools is done using LPG. Firewood is used in certain rural schools. This isn’t a clean fuel.

Hence, we have planned to switch to solar energy,” said Barun Kumar Ray, additional chief secretary of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources (NES) department on the sidelines of the 6th edition of Energy Meet and Excellence Awards hosted by Assocham.

Minister in-charge of NES department, Golam Rabbani, along with Ray, will be visiting a school at Salt Lake on February 25 where mid-day meals will be cooked using solar power. The team will check the feasibility of the project that includes ensuring meals are served at the right time.

The Self-Help-Groups associated with cooking and serving mid-day meals will be trained in this aspect. Since the process will be somewhat technical, the support staff requires grooming as the government will gradually expand this project in the other schools across the state. Ray said efforts are on for using solar for running agricultural pumps to cut down on emissions.

As per estimates, Rs 20,000 crore can be saved by shifting to solar energy. Presently these pumps run on fossil fuel and diesel. Five government departments, such as NES, Irrigation, Water Resources Investigation, Agriculture and Cooperation are working together for the purpose.

Rabbani said that Bengal has emerged as a frontrunner in the energy space. It is determined to ensure 20 per cent of its total energy comes from renewable sources by 2030.

“A 900 MW pump storage plant which is coming up at Ayodhya Hills in Purulia in PPP mode at an investment of Rs 4700 crore is a big step in this direction,” he added. Ray said charging infrastructure will also be set up to meet the demand from EV consumers. “The state has seen a significant surge in EV registrations which is around 1 lakh at present. This is likely to further grow,” he added.

The state government is also working with Bengal Gas Company Ltd to produce a large amount of gas from bio waste.