State plans security upgrade at police academy forensic labs

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to upgrade safety and security arrangements at the forensic science and cyber forensic laboratories of the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy in Barrackpore.

According to reliable sources, a tender has been floated. The proposed work involves the installation of fire-safety equipment and a CCTV surveillance system within the laboratory premises. The measures are intended to ensure safety and monitoring at facilities used for forensic and cyber forensic training.

Sources said the estimated cost of the security upgrade is around Rs 2.5 lakh. The work is expected to be completed within 30 days from the issuance of the work order.

It was learnt that the focus of the initiative is to strengthen safety and surveillance arrangements. “The objective is to ensure that existing laboratory spaces meet prescribed safety and security requirements,” an official said.

The laboratories are used for instructional and practical training, including demonstrations and hands-on exercises related to forensic science and cyber investigations. These activities require controlled environments where access, movement and safety conditions can be effectively managed.

It was pointed out that the installation of surveillance systems would assist in overseeing laboratory areas during training sessions and help regulate entry to spaces where sensitive equipment, instruments and materials are housed. Such monitoring is considered necessary in facilities where specialised instructional work is carried out regularly.

It was also indicated that fire-safety provisions are being emphasised in view of the presence of electrical equipment and digital systems commonly used in forensic and cyber forensic training. Ensuring compliance with basic safety norms, they said, is a routine requirement for laboratory environments within training institutions. The Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy is the state’s apex police training institution and conducts basic training for new recruits as well as specialised and refresher courses for serving police officers. Sources said the academy periodically undertakes infrastructure-related works to maintain functional standards across its training facilities.

Officials said the present initiative forms part of efforts to maintain safety standards at police training establishments, particularly in specialised laboratory areas.