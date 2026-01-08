State plans Rs 19.56 cr Rupnarayan dredging for Kolaghat power

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to take up a Rs 19.56 crore two-year dredging project in the Rupnarayan River to ensure uninterrupted power generation at the Kolaghat Thermal Power Station (KTPS).

Reliable sources confirmed that the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited (WBPDCL) has invited bids for the project to maintain the water channel feeding the intake system of the Kolaghat plant.

The initiative is aimed at preventing siltation and shoal formation that frequently disrupts water flow to the power station.

An official familiar with the project said continuous dredging is crucial to ensure steady availability of cooling water, without which power generation at KTPS can be affected, particularly during periods of high electricity demand. Kolaghat is one of the state’s major thermal power stations and plays a key role in stabilising power supply across southern Bengal.

Under the plan, a minimum of two cutter suction dredgers of adequate capacity will be deployed to maintain the depth and width of a nearly 1.5-km stretch of the river channel near the intake point.

Maintenance of the collecting pond at the dolphin mouth of the intake pump house will also be carried out to prevent sediment build-up caused by tidal action in the Rupnarayan, sources said.

The work goes beyond routine dredging and includes regular hydrographic and bathymetric surveys to monitor changes in the riverbed, periodic testing of dredger performance, and removal of floating obstructions such as water hyacinth that can clog intake gates.

Officials said the two-year duration reflects an effort to move away from short, stop-gap dredging measures towards sustained river maintenance.

The Rupnarayan is a tidal river with limited freshwater flow outside the monsoon season, making the intake channel particularly vulnerable to rapid silt accumulation, they said.

The project is open to experienced dredging agencies with prior work for government bodies, public sector units, or major infrastructure utilities. Strict safety, labour, and environmental compliance conditions have been built into the contract, sources added.

Energy sector observers said the initiative underlines the state government’s focus on protecting existing power infrastructure amid rising electricity demand by strengthening operational reliability rather than relying solely on capacity expansion.

Officials said the contract is expected to be awarded after completion of the bid process later this month, with the work scheduled to commence from the date of issuance of the letter of award.