State plans processing of fruits & veggies to curb wastage of crops

Kolkata: The state government is actively considering large-scale processing of various fruits and vegetables to prevent post-harvest losses and promote a range of value-added products aimed at boosting farmers’ income.

In this direction, the Agriculture Marketing department, in collaboration with the Food Processing and Horticulture (FPI&H) department, held a meeting with around 100 entrepreneurs in Hooghly district on Wednesday. The objective was to explore processing opportunities for crops such as potato, maize, tomato, pineapple and mango.

With a bumper production of potato this year, state Agriculture Marketing minister Becharam Manna initiated the meeting at the office of Hooghly District Magistrate Mukta Arya to discuss ways to utilise the surplus stock. “Apart from conventional dishes like alu bhaja or alu bhate, potatoes can be processed into chips, french fries and more. If we bring on board private entrepreneurs with expertise in the food processing sector, the potential of this industry in Bengal can be properly harnessed,” Manna said.

The state’s annual requirement of potato stands at 60 lakh metric tonnes, while production in 2024-25 has touched 145.69 lakh metric tonnes.

State FPI&H minister Arup Roy noted that earlier this year, during January-February, farmers were forced to sell tomatoes at distress prices of Rs 1 to Rs 2 per kg in the wholesale market due to lack of preservation infrastructure. “There is immense potential in processing tomatoes, as well as pineapples, which grow in abundance in North Bengal. The processed products can also be exported, generating substantial revenue for the state,” he added.Entrepreneurs at the meeting highlighted various bottlenecks in the food processing sector. In response, the state government assured them of support in the form of subsidies, polyhouse infrastructure and other incentives to promote and strengthen the food processing industry.