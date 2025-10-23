State plans major housing project in New Town to boost urban expansion

Kolkata: As part of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s push to expand affordable and well-planned housing infrastructure across the city’s fast-growing eastern corridor, the state government has invited bids for consultancy services for a major housing project involving construction of five G+4 residential buildings in New Town’s Action Areas IA and IC.

It was learnt that the project is to be implemented through the West Bengal Housing Board (WBHB) and will come up on five distinct plots — AL/1/G/1, AL/1/T/1 and AL/1/T/2 in Block AL, and CE/1/AP/1 and CE/1/C/144A in Block CE. The total duration, including design, approvals and supervision, has been fixed at 36 months.

Officials said the initiative reflects the Chief Minister’s emphasis on utilising government-owned land for public benefit and providing sustainable, affordable housing for middle-income families.

“The government aims to make New Town a model township with safe, well-planned residential spaces and strong civic infrastructure,” a Housing Board official said. The project will be in compliance with the National Building Code and relevant BIS norms, including provisions for seismic and wind resistance. According to state government sources privy to the project, the consultant to be appointed will provide comprehensive services including soil testing, architectural and structural design, obtaining statutory sanctions, periodical supervision and securing completion certificates. The sub-soil investigations will be vetted by competent authorities from IITs or IIEST Shibpur to ensure adherence to national engineering standards.

The project will also include the design of external infrastructure such as internal roads, drainage and sewerage systems, boundary walls, water supply and power networks and landscaped open areas.

Real estate experts said that New Town has emerged as one of Kolkata’s most sought-after residential destinations, driven by its planned layout, superior infrastructure and proximity to the IT hub at Sector V. Recent real estate reports show that housing sales in Kolkata touched around 4,374 units in the third quarter of 2025—a 2 per cent year-on-year rise—while average home prices increased by nearly 8 per cent during the same period.

Analysts attribute much of this growth to demand for mid-income and premium housing in New Town and adjoining areas.

Officials said the new project is expected to add momentum to the township’s steady residential expansion and strengthen the government’s mission to provide sustainable urban housing under Mamata Banerjee’s development agenda.