State plans hospitality hub at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to add a new hospitality and events facility at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, aiming to improve amenities for visitors and make better use of the state-run exhibition complex.



Reliable sources in the state government confirmed that a tender has been floated for the same. It was learnt that the proposed facility will come up on an open deck above the multi-level car parking structure at the Mela ground. Spread over nearly 66,800 sq ft, the space is planned to host food and beverage outlets, event-related facilities, and allied public amenities, complementing the venue’s existing exhibition and convention activities.

Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, one of the state’s largest public event venues located on EM Bypass, hosts trade fairs, conferences, and cultural programmes throughout the year. The new initiative is intended to enhance the overall visitor experience while optimising the use of available infrastructure within the complex.

According to an official familiar with the plan, the project will not involve any direct government expenditure. A private operator will be selected to develop, operate, and maintain the facility at its own cost, while paying a monthly licence fee to the state government. The arrangement is expected to generate steady revenue while shifting the investment and operational responsibility to the private agency.

The facility will function under a licence framework, with the operator required to follow statutory norms related to food safety, fire protection, waste management, and environmental compliance. It was learnt that provisions have been built in for inspections and compliance checks to ensure standards are maintained at a venue that attracts large public footfall.

The project is being implemented through the West Bengal Trade Promotion Organisation, which manages the mela ground on behalf of the state government. Officials said the initiative fits into a broader effort to strengthen public infrastructure linked to trade, commerce, culture, and tourism, while improving the quality of amenities available at major public venues.

Once developed, the hospitality and events space is expected to add a new layer of activity to the mela ground, offering visitors additional options for dining and gatherings alongside its core role as an exhibition and convention destination.