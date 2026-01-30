State plans hi-tech gear, CCTVs for Sundarbans Tiger Reserve surveillance

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has taken up a series of infrastructure and equipment-related works in the Sundarban Tiger Reserve aimed at improving wildlife protection and supporting forest staff engaged in field duties.



Officials said the initiative is focused on strengthening surveillance, communication and basic facilities across forest camps and ranges, particularly in remote and riverine areas of the reserve where access and monitoring remain challenging. The measures are intended to support routine protection work and enhance preparedness on the ground.

As part of the plan, closed-circuit television cameras will be installed at multiple locations across different ranges and camps inside the reserve. Officials said the cameras are meant to help keep watch over sensitive and vulnerable areas, deter illegal activities such as poaching and unauthorised entry, and assist forest personnel in monitoring movement around camps and protected zones.

The state is also procuring new walkie-talkie sets for use by forest staff. Sources said reliable wireless communication is essential in the Sundarbans, where personnel often operate in difficult terrain with limited connectivity. The equipment is expected to help improve coordination during patrolling, wildlife movement tracking and emergency response.

In addition to surveillance and communication upgrades, the government has proposed basic infrastructure works within the reserve. These include the supply of steel storage units for official use at forest locations and repair work at an existing watch tower at Sajnekhali. Officials said the watch tower repairs involve structural improvements aimed at ensuring safety and usability for staff engaged in observation duties.

Officials said the proposed works are spread across several forest camps, ranges and protected locations under the Sundarban Tiger Reserve. The interventions are intended to support daily field operations, monitoring activities and staff deployment in areas that are difficult to access due to tidal rivers and dense mangrove cover.

Sources said the works are planned to be completed within a fixed period after commencement, subject to the availability of funds during the current financial year. The initiative forms part of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen conservation management in the Sundarbans.

An official said the overall objective is to improve facilities available to forest personnel working in the reserve, enhance monitoring capabilities and reinforce protection measures, while ensuring that public funds are used in a regulated and accountable manner.