State plans groundwater survey for city to regulate extraction

Kolkata: The Bengal government is preparing to conduct a fresh survey of groundwater use in Kolkata to strengthen oversight on how much water is being drawn from the city’s aquifers.

The exercise, to be carried out under the West Bengal Ground Water Resources (Management, Control and Regulation) Act, 2005, will form the scientific basis for scrutinising all applications seeking permission to extract groundwater for irrigation, industrial, commercial, domestic, infrastructure and mining purposes, it was learnt from government sources.

Officials said the survey has become essential for two reasons: rising dependence on groundwater across several parts of the city and the need to update field data before clearing any proposal to tap underground reserves.

Despite the steady expansion of piped surface-water supply, groundwater remains a crucial source for multiple users—from small businesses and residential complexes to institutions and construction projects.

Many of these units continue to rely on older or privately installed tube wells. The government wants to determine where this extraction is sustainable and where it may be placing additional stress on already vulnerable aquifers.

The survey will involve local inspections, verification of installation sites and assessment of groundwater conditions in different neighbourhoods. By mapping extraction trends and reviewing applications sector by sector, the investigation aims to identify areas that can safely permit drawal and those that may require tighter regulation or alternative arrangements.

Officials noted that certain parts of Kolkata show seasonal declines in the water table, making it important to regulate new permissions based on updated, micro-level observations rather than older data.

Experts believe the initiative comes at a critical moment as urban centres face increasing strain from climate variability and rising consumption. “A granular understanding of Kolkata’s underground water behaviour can help the government prevent long-term depletion and avoid uneven access between competing users. The findings from the survey will guide future decisions on granting permits, recommending restrictions or advising applicants to shift to alternate water sources where necessary,” said

the expert.

Once completed, the exercise is expected to give policymakers a clearer picture of how groundwater is being used across Kolkata’s residential, commercial and industrial belts—information that will ultimately shape the city’s approach to conservation and sustainable allocation.