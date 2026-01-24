State plans digital platform to monitor renewable energy projects

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to strengthen monitoring and governance of renewable energy projects across the state by planning an integrated digital platform that will track projects from installation to maintenance.

According to officials, the proposed system is aimed at improving transparency, real-time oversight and data-driven decision-making for solar and other renewable energy installations being implemented by state agencies. The initiative is expected to support the government’s broader push to accelerate renewable energy deployment while ensuring better utilisation of public funds.

An official said the state intends to bring all ongoing and upcoming renewable energy projects under a single, centralised digital framework. “At present, projects are spread across districts and implemented under multiple schemes. The objective is to have a unified system that allows authorities to monitor progress, identify delays and respond quickly to operational issues,” the official said.

Officials said the proposed platform will enable geo-tagged mapping of renewable energy installations, allowing project locations and status to be viewed on an interactive map. Field-level data, including installation progress and maintenance inspections, is expected to be captured through mobile-based applications and synced with a central dashboard for supervisory review.

“The emphasis is on real-time monitoring and accountability. Field officers will be able to upload geo-tagged photographs and inspection reports directly from project sites, which will help senior officials verify work on the ground without delays,” an official explained.

The system is also expected to include automated reporting and analytics tools to assist policymakers in assessing scheme-wise and district-wise performance. Officials said this would help in identifying underperforming projects and prioritising corrective action.

In addition, the state plans to incorporate a structured fault-reporting and ticketing mechanism to address technical issues at renewable energy installations. This will allow faults to be reported, assigned and resolved within defined timelines, improving asset availability and service reliability.

Officials said the initiative aligns with the government’s focus on strengthening governance through digital platforms and is expected to support faster implementation of renewable energy projects across West Bengal. The project will be implemented through a state renewable energy agency, which will oversee execution, coordination and monitoring, an official said.