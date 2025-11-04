State plans cyclone-resistant state-of-art watchtower in Sunderbans

Kolkata: The Bengal government has invited bids to design a cyclone-resistant, state-of-the-art watchtower near Moukhali Bridge in Canning, aimed at boosting forest surveillance and promoting eco-tourism in the Sunderbans—one of the world’s most fragile and storm-prone ecosystems.

Sources said that the Sundarban Development Board has called for detailed soil tests, architectural and structural designs, and preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) vetted by a reputed engineering institute before construction begins.

The DPR will also require vetting of electrical estimates by competent government authorities and must assess the environmental impact and long-term benefits of the project.

Officials said the proposed tower will serve a dual purpose—providing forest guards with a vantage point to monitor wildlife movement, especially tigers and deer, while offering tourists a safe observation platform to view the delta’s vast mangrove landscape. The project reflects the government’s larger effort to combine conservation with sustainable tourism in the region.

Further, the DPR will outline the tower’s foundation and structural design based on site-specific soil investigations to ensure durability in the delta’s shifting, saline terrain. The design will also recommend suitable lighting and communication systems, to be finalised after technical vetting by the government.

“The watchtower is being planned as both a safety structure and an observation post,” said an official of the Sundarban Affairs department. “It will enhance visibility in remote zones while keeping the ecological footprint minimal,” it was added.

Located near Moukhali Bridge across Canning I and II blocks, the site has been chosen for its strategic proximity to forest buffer areas and river routes. The DPR is to be completed within 45 days of the tender award, after which construction is expected to begin under strict environmental safeguards.

Officials said the initiative symbolises Bengal’s continued investment in climate-resilient infrastructure across the Sunderbans.

“The idea,” an engineer said, “is to make these towers as resilient as the mangroves — strong enough to face a cyclone, yet gentle on the land they protect.”