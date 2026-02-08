State plans biogas units to power kitchens at tribal schools

Kolkata:The West Bengal government has decided to install biogas plants at residential schools and hostels for tribal students in six districts as part of its effort to promote cleaner and more efficient energy use in state-run institutions.



Sources said the project will be taken up at ‘Eklavya Model Residential Schools’ and hostels, which accommodate students from Scheduled Tribe communities. Officials said the biogas units will use organic waste generated on the campuses to produce cooking gas for hostel kitchens, helping cut dependence on conventional fuel. An official said the move is intended to address waste disposal and fuel consumption at the same time. “Residential hostels generate a steady amount of biodegradable waste every day. Instead of dumping it, the plan is to put it to use,” the official said.

It was learnt that before installation, each campus will be assessed to decide the size of the biogas plant required, based on the number of students and the volume of waste produced. Officials said the units are expected to meet a significant portion of the daily cooking needs of the hostels.

The project cost has been estimated at a little over Rs 15 lakh, including taxes, sources said. The amount covers the installation of the plants as well as their continued operation for several years.

It was further learnt that maintenance support has been built into the project to ensure the plants remain functional.

In the past, similar installations have stopped working due to a lack of upkeep, and steps have been taken this time to avoid such issues.

The installations are expected to be completed within about four months once agencies are finalised. The state has earmarked funds for the project and has invited experienced agencies to carry out the work through a competitive selection process, according to official documents.

The biogas plants will be set up at six residential institutions located in different districts. Officials said the performance of the units will be monitored closely, and the model could be extended to other government-run residential schools and hostels if the results are satisfactory.