State plans awareness drive for ‘Bangla Shashya Bima’ scheme

Kolkata: The Agriculture department is going for massive awareness across the districts to ensure more farmers enroll themselves under ‘Bangla Shashya Bima’ (BSB) in this Rabi season.

January 31 is the last date for enrollment in the scheme for farmers involved in cultivation of Boro paddy, potato, oilseeds and maize. 21 lakh farmers have enrolled themselves in BSB for the Rabi season. Potato was included for the first time in Rabi season under BS.Hence, the department expects more enrollments.

“BSB is the flagship programme of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She said not a single farmer should be left out from the benefits under the scheme,” said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state Agriculture minister, after holding a review meeting with officers of his department at the district level, insurance company officials and other stakeholders in presence of the principal secretary of his department.

Chattopadhyay issued instructions for massive awareness through banners, flexes and miking so that farmers come forward for filling up forms. This will ensure they are compensated in case of crop damage due to natural calamity.

The state has started releasing Rs 350 crore under the scheme from the second week of January. Nearly 90 per cent of the farmers have already received their share in their respective bank accounts. The assistance is being provided to 9 lakh odd farmers whose crops were damaged due to adverse weather during the Kharif season. BSB is the state’s crop insurance scheme where the state government pays the entire premium for all crops.