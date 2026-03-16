State plans AI-enabled revenue monitoring system

Kolkata: The Finance department has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) to select firms to develop an AI-enabled Revenue Optimisation System (AeROS) aimed at strengthening revenue governance through predictive analytics, better compliance monitoring and



operational efficiency.

The system will also detect revenue leakages and fraudulent activities.AeROS is envisaged as an enterprise AI platform with an integrated understanding of the regulatory and legal framework governing all associated revenue verticals of the state government and capable of undertaking overlapping analyses across departments. It will integrate revenue and related data from multiple departments into a unified analytical framework.

Officials said the system will use AI-driven analytics to identify revenue leakages and suspicious transactions, enable real-time monitoring of compliance and enforcement actions, and provide dashboards for policymakers to support decision-making.

It will also improve interdepartmental coordination and information sharing while enabling predictive forecasting of revenue trends to strengthen data-driven governance and fiscal planning.

At present, major sources of state revenue, such as Goods and Services Tax (GST), state Excise, Registration and Stamp Duty, Transport Revenue, Land Revenue, Mining Royalties, Electricity Duty and other departmental receipts are managed through independent information systems maintained by respective departments.

While these systems generate large volumes of data, they largely operate independently with limited interoperability.

“Due to the absence of a unified analytics framework, it becomes difficult to correlate data across departments, create assistive frameworks for taxpayers, identify fraudulent patterns and undertake predictive revenue analysis,” a Finance department official said. The lack of real-time data sharing also restricts coordinated enforcement actions and strategic policy planning.

To address these gaps, the department has proposed establishing an end-to-end AeROS platform using Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, big data analytics and advanced data integration technologies.

The 15-page EOI, uploaded on the Finance department’s website on Sunday, outlines the project’s objectives, scope of work, deliverables, qualification criteria, selection process, timelines, terms and submission guidelines.